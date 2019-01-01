Iggy Azalea producer denies rapper copied Cardi B's sound

A producer for both Iggy Azalea and Cardi B has shot down allegations suggesting the Australian rapper set out to copy the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's musical style.

Iggy has faced criticism online ever since her new single, Sally Walker, was released last week (15Mar19), with some followers noting similarities between her track and Cardi's recent hit Money.

"Iggy Azalea really went in studio and said to producers, 'You heard that Cardi record Money yea make me one too (sic),'" remarked one social media user.

However, producer J. White Did It has defended Iggy against the backlash, insisting any familiar sounds are down to him, because he worked on both songs.

"Actually that's false," he responded to the detractor, before going on to comment on another person's tweet suggesting the producer simply followed a similar formula for both singles.

"What if Iggy actually DIDN'T bite (copy) Cardi B's last single?" read the tweet. "Could it possibly be the SAME PRODUCER behind both of the records with an incredible, CHART TOPPING sound? *GAASSSP (sic)!*"

"Right!!" J. White replied, showing his agreement with the supporter.

The rappers have yet to comment on the similarities between the two tracks, but Sally Walker, which was co-written by Iggy and J. White, helped the Fancy star land at number four on the U.S. iTunes chart, marking the first time she has cracked the top five since the 2014 release of Black Widow.

Sally Walker is expected to feature on her new album, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2014 debut The New Classic.

She had hoped to drop her sophomore project with Island Records following delay after delay at her initial label, Def Jam Recordings, and in August (18), she delivered her Survive the Summer EP, which featured new tracks with fellow rappers Wiz Khalifa and Tyga.

However, her comeback plans were scuppered again in October (18), when her Bad Girls Tour of North America was unexpectedly axed, leading Iggy to eventually part ways with Island bosses and sign with the Empire label.