Newly-engaged Jennifer Lopez: 'We're really happy!'

Jennifer Lopez has shared her joy over her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, gushing that she and her new fiance are "really happy".

The 43-year-old former baseball star popped the question to thrice-married Jennifer during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas earlier this month (Mar19). The singer-turned-actress was quick to say yes, and told People she and her soon-to-be husband are still revelling in their new relationship status.

“We’re really happy,” she smiled. Alex added in the joint interview: "We have (an) appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most."

Alex is sure to be front and centre when Jennifer embarks on her It's My Party tour to mark her 50th birthday later this year. And he's more than a little excited about seeing his future spouse strutting her stuff on the stage.

"I don’t have to play 162 games anymore, so I have a lot of time on my hands," former New York Yankees All-Star Alex laughed.

While Alex supports Jennifer, she also backs him in all his ventures - whether in his work or personal life. And it's this mutual support that she explains sets their relationship apart.

"We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavours and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” Jennifer said. "Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

"We are very grateful," Alex added.

One joint venture the pair have teamed up for is a new collaboration for eyewear label Quay Australia. As well as starring in a new advertising campaign for the company, Jennifer and Alex have also inspired two new collections - Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod.