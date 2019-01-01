NEWS Cardi B slams online trolls targeting her daughter Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B has slammed online trolls who have criticised the way she chooses to dress her daughter Kulture.



The rapper shared an adorable photo of the tot, who was born in July (18), with her 42 million Instagram followers on Tuesday morning (19Mar19).



In the accompany caption, the Please Me star took the opportunity to hit back at users that had attacked her parenting, and defiantly described her daughter as "perfect."



"For the dumb dusty b**ches worrying about my baby always have a hat on (sic)," she wrote. "She is perfect don't worry."



While the 26-year-old swiftly deleted the image, her husband Offset shared another sweet video of their little girl on his Instagram account.



In the video, the Migos rapper, 27, is holding Kulture as she looks at the camera and talks away to herself.

He then stated in the caption that he was “raising queens,” referring to Kulture and his daughter Kalea, three, from a previous relationship.



Cardi also chimed in, referring to her daughter as “pretty girl” in the Bad and Boujee rapper’s comments.



The I Like It rapper has frequently expressed her concerns about showing her daughter off to the public, and chose not to post any photos of her online for the first six months of her life.



“I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there,” Cardi explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November. “There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

