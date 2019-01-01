Paris Jackson blames 'mellow reaction' to sex abuse documentary for prompting tabloid 'lies'

Paris Jackson has blamed her "mellow reaction" to Leaving Neverland, the controversial documentary about her late father Michael, for prompting the tabloids to create "lies" about her.

The 20-year-old singer has been in the headlines a lot recently, amid reports of a suicide attempt and pictures which appeared to show her falling asleep at the wheel. Paris has strongly denied both allegations, and tweeted on Tuesday night (19Mar19) that she thinks it's because she didn't have an angry reaction to Dan Reed's documentary, which details sexual abuse claims made about Michael by two men, that the fake news is being made up.

"They didn’t get the crazy reaction they wanted from the doc, and a chill, mellow reaction doesn’t sell stories so why not lie and create a story that does sell ? pathetic," she tweeted.

Despite Paris' denial of the suicide attempt, representatives for emergency services confirmed they were called to her home on Saturday morning and a person was taken to hospital.

Newly-released audio of the 911 call made on Saturday revealed that emergency responders were called to the property to deal with a "psychiatric problem".

The recording hears Los Angeles City Fire and EMS dispatch and responders discussing the incident, before rescuers order the call taker to "upgrade to emergency".

Shortly afterwards, the emergency team arrived on the scene, with one speaker on the call identifying a "possible VIP". Another person asks if they would "like us to notify Battalion 5?" - the Los Angeles Fire Department unit that covers the Hollywood area - but the answer is "negative".

Paris proved she was doing well when she stepped out with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn hours after her hospitalisation on Saturday, and she continued to do so by hitting the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Motley Crue biopic The Dirt on Monday night.