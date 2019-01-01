Louis Tomlinson's sister 'empty' following family tragedy

Louis Tomlinson's 20-year-old sister has offered up a heartfelt tribute to their teenage sibling five days after she suffered a heart attack and died at her home in London.

Felicite Tomlinson, aka Fizzy, was just 18 and her death has stunned Louis and his family two years after the death of the pop star's mother, Johannah Deakin.

The One Direction star pulled out of Friday night's (15Mar19) Red Nose Day telethon festivities in the U.K. to be with his family and now his sister Lottie has spoken out to honour the tragic teenager.

She has shared a series of black-and-white childhood photos of herself and her sister on Instagram, writing: "My Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I’m incomplete without you, I’m empty.

"I can’t picture my life without you. I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer. Mama needed you and you needed her, you’re finally together again. I love you always."

Louis, who has dedicated his new solo single Two of Us to his late mum, has yet to publicly speak out about the death of his little sister.

Twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe, 14, took to Instagram on Sunday to offer up tributes to Felicite.

Phoebe wrote: "Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are. You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die."

She added: "Please tell me your watching over us and that you will always remember the way we all laughed together. Our memories will stay with me forever. We made so many. I remember me, Dais, Lotts and you all sleeping in the same room on two bunk beds and we’d chat all night about random things that made us giggle. You were the best at story telling. Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her.

"I’m so glad your (sic) together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to. I pray that you’re in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn’t believe. Fly high my beautiful sister."