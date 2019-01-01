Lionel Richie joins Prince Charles' charity as ambassador

Lionel Richie is taking on a new role as a global ambassador for Prince Charles' youth charity.

The British royal founded The Prince's Trust in 1976 to help disadvantaged young Brits, and now he plans to take his philanthropy global with an international arm.

On Tuesday (19Mar19), bosses at the charity announced Hello singer Richie will serve as the chairman of their Global Ambassador Group, tasked with tackling issues such as international youth unemployment and education, with a particular focus on Africa.

"I'm honoured to become chair of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust," Lionel said in a press release. "The Trust is known for its excellent work with young people in the UK, and has a wealth of knowledge that can be useful to other organisations in other countries. The Global Ambassador Group will champion the work of this remarkable charity in new countries and, as chair, I'm committing to helping The Trust across the globe."

The hitmaker is the latest star to join the non-profit in an official capacity - last week George and Amal Clooney, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Cumberbatch, Luke Evans, and Josh Hartnett, among others, attended a Buckingham Palace bash celebrating the Prince's Trust International organisation.

As part of the initiative, it was announced human rights lawyer Amal will have an award celebrating the achievements of young women who help their communities thrive in troubled times named after her.

"It is a privilege to be able to play a part in a project that will draw attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world," George Clooney's wife said in a statement.