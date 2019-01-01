Paris Jackson slams reports she fell asleep at the wheel

Paris Jackson has blasted reports suggesting she fell asleep at the wheel of her car.

The 20-year-old, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, was pictured resting her eyes in her parked car at a gas station while her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn filled the vehicle up on Sunday (17Mar19). However, some media outlets made it appear that she had fallen asleep while driving, and Paris took to Twitter to blast the headlines and how she's being treated by the media.

"*parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel...." she tweeted. "When will this stop... this past week it’s been nonstop bulls**t i’m so sick of it."

The singer/actress was also referring to reports that she had attempted suicide on Saturday morning. She wrote "f**k you you f**king liars" under TMZ's article about her alleged health crisis, but representatives for emergency services confirmed they were called to her home that morning and a person was taken to hospital.

A source close to Paris said she "required medical treatment" after an accident, but that she was "doing fine".

She proved she was good when she stepped out with Gabriel hours after her hospitalisation on Saturday, and she continued to do so by hitting the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Motley Crue biopic The Dirt on Monday night.

However, a new report by TMZ claims people close to Paris are encouraging her to go to rehab to deal with emotional issues as well as substance abuse issues, but she has refused.

Days before her alleged suicide attempt, Paris had hit back at reports suggesting she was "spiralling out of control", and when one user said the media was trying to provoke her for not talking about documentary Leaving Neverland, in which her father is accused of abusing children, she said her cousin Taj Jackson had covered it all.

"There's nothing i can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense," she wrote. "Taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that's not my role. i'm just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that's me (sic)."