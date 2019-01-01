Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller as Sweetener tour kicks off

Ariana Grande paid a subtle tribute to her late ex Mac Miller on the opening night of her Sweetener World Tour in New York on Monday night (18Mar19).

Moments before the 25-year-old took to the stage at the Times Union Center in Albany, fans tweeted that Mac’s music was being played.

“Ariana Grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for Sweetener tour rn (right now) and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS,” one wrote. While another added, “They’re playing mac while we wait for ariana.”

Ariana then opened her show with Raindrops, which many fans believe to be about her split from Mac, who died in September (18).

Lyrics include: “When raindrops fell down from the sky, The day you left me, an angel cried.”

Ariana and Mac split in May 2018 after two years of dating.

As her world tour kicked off on Monday night, Ariana delighted fans by performing an impressive 30 songs – including her massive hits such as Thank U, Next, Breathin and God Is A Woman.

As well as enjoying Ariana’s incredible set, fans were also given the opportunity to register to vote, after the singer partnered with non-profit organisation HeadCount.

"Together, we designed #thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana's fans make their voices heard," the organisation said on Twitter.

While fans can register at Ariana’s concerts, they can also text ARIANA to 40649 to register, volunteer or contact legislators, as well as to set up a reminder on their 18th birthday to register to vote.

Fans were thrilled with the new addition to the tour, with one tweeting: “Ariana got headcount to come to tour to get people to become registered to vote. this is insane. she’s on another level. voting is so important and this is just ... she’s amazing.”