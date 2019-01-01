Michael Buble's fans are concert family

Singer {Michael Buble} hates to describe his supporters as 'fans' - because he considers them family.

The Haven't Met You Yet hitmaker took an extended hiatus from his career after his boy Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, and at the time, he was ready to quit music to remain by his son's side.

After undergoing intense treatment, doctors declared Noah, now five, is in remission, and Michael returned to the charts last year with his hit album, Love, which he is currently promoting on tour.

Having devotees offer prayers and words of encouragement during his family's health crisis has made the star all the more appreciative of their ongoing support, and now, when he looks out into the crowds at live performances, he can feel a real connection to each and every attendee.

"I feel so deeply connected to all those beautiful souls in the audience; I don't feel there is a difference between us," he tells syndicated columnist Allison Kugel. "The truth is, they're singing just as much as I am. We laugh together, we dance together, and we cry together. The truth is, I would never have gotten through what I got through (son's cancer battle) without them."

The sense of a shared experience has made Buble rethink his use of the term 'fan', because he's never been keen on the word anyway.

"I'll never use the word 'fan'. I think it's a s**tty word," he shares. "It's short for 'fanatical', and I think that's negative.

"I don't think these are fanatics. I think these are beautiful human beings who need as much love, and who give as much love, as anybody else."

"When I'm standing there on stage, it's emotional for me," he adds. "Sometimes I can control that emotion and sometimes I can't... It's overwhelming. I feel overwhelmed... and grateful (when he's onstage). I didn't know if I was ever going to come back."

To cement his live return, Michael has also filmed a new concert performance for U.S. network NBC.

buble! will feature the star belting out a series of original hits, covers, and romantic standards backed by a 36-piece orchestra for his seventh TV special, which will air on Wednesday (20Mar19).