Perrie Edwards laughs as her cat attacks her boyfriend

Perrie Edwards got the giggles after watching her cat attacking her soccer player beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix songstress took to social media on Sunday (18Mar19) to document the couple's date night antics, which involved soccer star Alex meeting Perrie's 14-year-old cat Jack.

After the two returned home from a meal out, the 25-year-old shared a series of snaps of her childhood pet on her Instagram Stories.

"My childhood cat just moved in," she captioned a clip showing the Liverpool Football Club midfielder stroking Jack. "Time for these two to bond..."

The process didn't go entirely to plan, however, as Alex's attempts to win round the wary cat were met with an indignant scratch on the hand.

Perrie was undeterred in her efforts and convinced Alex to try and pick Jack up again, which resulted in the nervous 25-year-old dropping the cat.

Despite trying to suppress her laughter, the Shout Out to My Ex hitmaker couldn't contain herself, jokingly breaking out into ABBA's 1981 hit Slipping Through My Fingers as Jack ran from the pair and refused to be held.

Eventually, Alex gave up and stormed out of the room, shouting "get rid of it," as the singer laughed behind the camera while she continued to film.

The England team member finally managed to get a hold of the feline but, after further screams, revealed that he had been bitten in the process.

"You won't be getting fed by me mate, you enjoy your din dins you won't be getting fed by me again," he laughed.