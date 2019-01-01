NEWS Lewis Capaldi holding firm at the top of the singles chart Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi speeds ahead for a potential fourth week at Number 1 with his breakout hit Someone You Loved. Currently the single is 1,600 combined sales ahead of Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man’s Giant at Number 2.



Meanwhile, two acts are on course to land their first Top 5 single this week: Tom Walker’s Just You And I is so far up six places to Number 4, and Jonas Brothers’ Sucker lifts two to Number 5.



After debuting at Number 11 on last week’s Official Albums Chart, Dave’s Location ft. Burna Boy hops three places to Number 8, while Lauv & Troye Sivan are on the verge of cracking the Top 10 with I’m So Tired, currently up four at Number 9, and Pink rebounds two to Number 10 with Walk Me Home.



Further down, Sigrid climbs two with Don’t Feel Like Crying (18), Wiley, Stefflon Don & Sean Paul could jump 10 places with Boasty ft. Idris Elba (23), and Marshmello may take out his fifth Top 40 single with Here With Me ft. Chvrches (27) after leaping 15 spots.



American rapper and singer Lizzo could get her first Top 40 single with Juice, climbing 21 places to 36 after appearing on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show over the weekend.



Finally, Ava Max could make a return to the chart with So Am I at Number 38, the follow-up single to her Number 1 single Sweet But Psycho.