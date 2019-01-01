Louis Tomlinson's heartbroken siblings share tributes after sister Felicite's death

Louis Tomlinson's twin sisters Phoebe and Daisy have penned heartbreaking tributes to their sibling Felicite, after her sudden death last week (13Mar19).

The budding fashion designer was just 18 years old when she passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack at her home in the Earls Court area of London.

While One Direction star Louis has yet to publicly comment on the devastating loss, his 14-year-old sisters both took to Instagram to share emotional tributes to Felicite.

"Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are,” Phoebe wrote. “You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die."

Referring to their mother Johannah Deakin, who died two years ago after losing her battle with leukaemia, Phoebe continued: "Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her. I’m so glad your together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to. I pray that you’re in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn’t believe. Fly high my beautiful sister."

Daisy's tribute was similarly heartbreaking, as she shared a picture of herself and Phoebe with Felicite and their other sister Lottie, and wrote: "This is the fourth time I’ve tried to write this. No words will come close to explaining how broken I am, once again. My precious sister. My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, my best friend... I can still feel your arms wrapping around my waist and your lips kissing my head. I can hear your voice. I want to hold you, keep you safe. Tell you how much you meant to me and how much I adored you. I’m frightened without you. You’ve left me feeling alone."

She continued: "Mama needed you. I hope you are happier up there with her. Make sure you don’t forget about us. Keep us in your conversations. I have two angels now, watching over me. I can’t wait to make you both so proud of me."

Following Felicite's death, Louis pulled out of Britain's Comic Relief charity telethon on Friday night.