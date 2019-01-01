Taylor Swift likes post calling Kanye West's Famous video 'revenge porn'

Taylor Swift liked a post on social media that called Kanye West's controversial Famous music video "revenge porn".

Earlier this week (ends17Mar19), Instagram user @sagittariusnake voiced their opinion on the rapper's video, released in 2016, which features nude sculptures of the Shake it Off hitmaker in bed alongside Kanye, Kim Kardashian, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ray J, Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner and Bill Cosby.

"The famous music video was straight up revenge porn," the post read. "Not to mention putting abuse victims next to their abusers and celebrating sexual assaulters. It was disgusting and he doesn't get enough cr*p for it."

The 29-year-old Grammy winner “liked” the post, which was captured by another Instagram user, who then took aim at Taylor's critics who claimed the pop star uses her songs to humiliate her ex-boyfriends.

“We know that’s not true but isn’t it strange that they don’t apply that same logic to a man putting a naked woman in his music video that’s been viewed millions of times because he just doesn’t like her,” the fan wrote.

At the time, Kanye, 41, told Vanity Fair his inclusion of the nude sculptures was “not in support or anti any of (the people in the video)” and was a “comment on fame".

Taylor recently opened up about feeling “lower than I’ve ever felt in my life” in an op-ed for Elle magazine, describing the onslaught of online bullying she received after her spat with Kanye and wife Kim.

The Life of Pablo rapper claimed the pop star had agreed to let Kanye call her a "b*tch" in his track Famous, and released an edited phone call in which he claimed she was onboard with the lyric.

Taylor has repeatedly denied Kanye's claims.

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us,” she wrote. "But maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”