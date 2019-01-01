AJ McLean sweetly 'weds' wife again in new music video

AJ McLean sweetly re-enacted marrying his wife again for his new solo music video.

The 41-year-old singer and Rochelle donned their best wedding outfits for the pretend ceremony for AJ's track, Boy and a Man.

The couple filmed the nuptials in a romantic barn at the picturesque Golden Oak Ranch in California, and despite the heavy downpour, the former Backstreet Boy was in good spirits.

“Rain on your wedding day is good luck!” AJ joked to Entertainment Tonight, as wife Rochelle walked down the aisle in a long-sleeved white gown with a floral hairpiece.

While the mother-of-two was not happy about being in front of the camera, and admitted she was "nervous" filming the video, AJ praised his wife for helping him out.

"She’s not thrilled about being on film, but she’s a trouper and she’s doing it for me,” he said. “I love her. She’s calling herself my personal video vixen."

Fans of the Backstreet Boys also played a part in the video, with several members of the self-proclaimed 'Backstreet Army' playing extras who showered the couple with rice and purple flowers as they made their way to the car after the pretend nuptials.

And AJ warned viewers that they might need tissues before they settle down to watch the emotional music video when it's released on Monday (18Mar19).

“It’s going to be a tearjerker,” he explained. “It’s going to be a rough one to watch, but it’s also just all about love.”

The couple – who share six-year-old Ava, and Lyric, 1 – had a gothic black and red theme for their real-life nuptials back in 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

AJ donned a black suit with red bow tie, and Rochelle, a makeup artist and hairstylist, stunned while walking down the aisle to Guns N’ Roses’ iconic track November Rain, while wearing a black Vera Wang gown.