Sam Smith 'identifies as non-binary'

Sam Smith has revealed he identifies as non-binary.

The Dancing With a Stranger hitmaker said he was "a mixture of all different things" as he explained his gender identity was not exclusively masculine or feminine?.

During the interview on Jameela Jamil’s new Instagram TV series, I Weigh Interviews, Sam – who came out as gay in 2014 – opened up about being non-binary, also known as genderqueer.

"When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, 'f**k, that is me,'” Sam, 26, shared. "Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation.

"That's how I take it – I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between – it's all on the spectrum," the Oscar-winning singer added.

He told The Good Place star Jameela that he thinks of his gender as being free, rather than defined by society.

"I've always been very free in terms of thinking about my sexuality, so I've just tried to change that into my thoughts on gender as well," Sam said.

The pop star also candidly discussed body image, and confessed to having liposuction at age 12 because he was “holding a lot of weight in my chest."

Grammy winner Sam said body image is "the basis of all my sadness", but revealed in an Instagram post last month (Feb19) that he was trying to accept his body the way it is.

"Yesterday I decided to fight the f**k back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally," he wrote.