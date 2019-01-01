Kylie Jenner ‘pushing Travis Scott to give Stormi a sibling’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pushing boyfriend Travis Scott to get started on baby number two.

The make-up mogul is keen to give her daughter Stormi, 13 months, a sibling, and according to sources close to the reality star, she may already be pregnant.

“They’ve spoken about having another baby,” an insider told Heat magazine. “Kylie would love to give Stormi a sibling and wants another girl. Travis wasn’t into it at first, but he’s happy to go along with it if it makes Kylie happy.”

However, there has been trouble in paradise as Travis, 27, was recently at the centre of cheating rumours while on the road with his Astroworld - Wish You Were Here Tour 2 tour.

The couple allegedly fell out amid speculation that Kylie had accused Travis of cheating on her while he was trekking across the United States.

The news surfaced after the hip-hop star blamed illness for cancelling a gig on 28 Feb (19) in Buffalo, New York, although reports suggested he had actually pulled the show so he could stay in Los Angeles to work things out with 21-year-old Kylie.

“He just wants to keep her calm. That’s why he cancelled a recent tour performance and flew home to see her,” the source commented.

Unlike his previous tours, when Kylie was a constant presence, this time she has stayed home with their baby daughter. But the insider also claimed there may be another reason for her deciding not to travel with her beau.

“People have speculated she has too much morning sickness to travel around to be with him,” they continued. “It hasn’t helped that she’s been hearing rumours that he’s been cheating, but she’s more worried about how all the recent stress and drama could affect an unborn child. But Travis is constantly on the phone with her when he’s not onstage. She’s not talking about the pregnancy yet, but everyone can see she’s extremely emotional.”