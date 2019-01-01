NEWS Dave’s Psychodrama debuts at Number 1 in incredibly close chart battle Newsdesk Share with :







Dave’s Psychodrama scores a Number 1 debut on this week’s Official Albums Chart, winning an incredibly close battle for the top spot against Foals.



The London rapper’s debut studio album (following his 2017 Top 20 EP Game Over) started the week at Number 5 in Monday’s chart update but put up a strong fight across the week to take this week’s chart crown. Psychodrama racks up 26,390 combined sales, including 23.6 million track streams, making up 79% of its total figure.



It means Foals settle for second place with their new album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt 1, finishing just 279 combined sales behind. It’s the band’s fourth album to peak inside the Top 5. Everything Not Saved… is the best-selling vinyl of the week and takes the top spot on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Meanwhile, Dido lands at Number 3 with her fifth studio album and first in six years Still On My Mind, and Norwegian singer Sigrid opens at Number 4 with her debut set Sucker Punch. Paul Weller also makes a Top 10 debut with his new live album Other Aspects – Live At The Royal Albert Hall at Number 10.



Further down, US rapper Juice Wrld debuts at 12 with his second album Death Race For Love, James Morrison’s fifth record You’re Stronger Than You Know lands at 14, Kate Bush’s The Other Sides - a new CD collection of rare tracks from the singer (which first appeared together on the Remastered in Vinyl IV boxset) is at Number 18, and David Gray makes his 11th Top 40 appearance to date with new album Gold In A Brass Age at Number 21.

