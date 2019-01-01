NEWS Lewis Capaldi claims a third week at Number 1 with Someone You Loved Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi extends his reign at Number 1 for a third week on the Official Singles Chart with Someone You Loved after racking up nearly 7 million streams this week.



Lewis leads by 5,600 combined sales, meaning Giant by Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man is Number 2 for a third consecutive week, though they finished the week ahead on digital downloads.



Mabel hangs on to Number 3 with Don’t Call Me Up, while Sam Smith and Normani return to the Top 5 with Dancing With A Stranger, climbing two places to 5.



Dave takes the three highest new entries this week as his debut album Psychodrama goes straight to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart: Disaster ft. J Hus (8), Streatham (9) and Location ft. Burna Boy (11). Dave achieved a Number 1 single back in October 2018 when Funky Friday ft. Fredo debuted at the top.



Sigrid’s Don’t Feel Like Crying climbs 14 places to Number 20 following the release of her debut album Sucker Punch; Kehlani’s Nights Like This ft. Ty Dolla Sign climbs four to a new peak of 25; Billie Eilish takes out her third Top 40 single in five months with Wish You Were Gay, flying 35 places to Number 26 after a string of UK shows last week.



Further down, Wiley, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul’s mighty collaboration Boasty enters the Top 40 for the first time at Number 33, and Finally, American rapper and singer Juice Wrld steals his second Top 40 single with Robbery at 39.