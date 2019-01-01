Ella Mai, Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift make it ladies night at iHeartRadio Music Awards

- ARTISTS
Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Ella Mai were the big winners at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night (14Mar19).
Brit Ella came away with a triple, sweeping the R&B categories, while Ariana picked up the Female Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year honours, and Taylor was also a double winner, landing the Tour and Video of the Year honours.
There were also double wins for Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey's The Middle, which scored the night's Song of the Year and Dance Song of the Year awards, Imagine Dragons, Panic! At the Disco, Marshmello, J Balvin, and Cardi B.
The night's performance highlights included Ariana Grande's pre-taped performance of Needy, while Marshmello, Lauv, lovelytheband, and Ella Mai performed a medley of their hit singles, and Innovator Award recipient Alicia Keys won over fans when she introduced her eight-year-old son, Egypt, and brought him onstage as she sang new track Raise a Man.
"This is the man that I get to raise," she beamed as her kid joined her at the piano.
Keys also performed her 2003 song You Don’t Know My Name from the Microsoft Theater stage, where she again showcased her dual piano set she introduced as she hosted the Grammys last month (Feb19).
The full list of winners is:
Song of the Year: Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey - The Middle
Female Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande
Male Artist of the Year: Drake
Duo/Group of the Year: 5 Seconds Of Summer
Best Collaboration: Bruno Mars & Cardi B - Finesse
Pop Album of the Year - Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
Best New Pop Artist: Marshmello
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Cardi B
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Drake - God's Plan
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: BlocBoy JB
Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Panic! At the Disco - Pray for the Wicked
Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Panic! At the Disco - High Hopes
New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: lovelytheband
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons
Rock Artist of the Year: Three Days Grace
Rock Album of the Year: twentyonepilots - Trench
Rock Song of the Year: Greta Van Fleet - Safari Song
Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
Country Song of the Year: Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be
Country Album of the Year: Jason Aldean - Rearview Town
Best New Country Artist: Jordan Davis
Dance Song of the Year: Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey - The Middle
Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello
Dance Album of the Year: The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy
R&B Artist of the Year: Ella Mai
R&B Song of the Year: Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Best New R&B Artist: Ella Mai
Latin Album Of The Year: J. Balvin - Vibras
Latin Song of the Year: Nicky Jam and J Balvin - X
Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Best New Latin Artist: Manuel Turizo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Calibre 50 - Mitad Y Mitad
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour
Music Video: Taylor Swift - Delicate
Artist of the Decade: Garth Brooks
iHeartRadio Innovator Award: Alicia Keys
Fangirls Award: Halsey
Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons
Best Cover Song: Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves - You’re Still The One
Song That Left Us Shook: Lady Gaga - I'll Never Love Again
Best Lyrics: Consequences - Camila Cabello
Social Star Award: Agnez Mo
Best Fan Army: BTSArmy - BTS
Solo Breakout: Tiffany Young
Favorite Tour Photographer: Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)
Cutest Musician’s Pet: Gracie (Lauren Jauregui)