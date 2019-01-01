Ella Mai, Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift make it ladies night at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Ella Mai were the big winners at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night (14Mar19).

Brit Ella came away with a triple, sweeping the R&B categories, while Ariana picked up the Female Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year honours, and Taylor was also a double winner, landing the Tour and Video of the Year honours.

There were also double wins for Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey's The Middle, which scored the night's Song of the Year and Dance Song of the Year awards, Imagine Dragons, Panic! At the Disco, Marshmello, J Balvin, and Cardi B.

The night's performance highlights included Ariana Grande's pre-taped performance of Needy, while Marshmello, Lauv, lovelytheband, and Ella Mai performed a medley of their hit singles, and Innovator Award recipient Alicia Keys won over fans when she introduced her eight-year-old son, Egypt, and brought him onstage as she sang new track Raise a Man.

"This is the man that I get to raise," she beamed as her kid joined her at the piano.

Keys also performed her 2003 song You Don’t Know My Name from the Microsoft Theater stage, where she again showcased her dual piano set she introduced as she hosted the Grammys last month (Feb19).

The full list of winners is:

Song of the Year: Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey - The Middle

Female Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Male Artist of the Year: Drake

Duo/Group of the Year: 5 Seconds Of Summer

Best Collaboration: Bruno Mars & Cardi B - Finesse

Pop Album of the Year - Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next

Best New Pop Artist: Marshmello

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Cardi B

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Drake - God's Plan

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: BlocBoy JB

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: Panic! At the Disco - Pray for the Wicked

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Panic! At the Disco - High Hopes

New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: lovelytheband

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Rock Artist of the Year: Three Days Grace

Rock Album of the Year: twentyonepilots - Trench

Rock Song of the Year: Greta Van Fleet - Safari Song

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Country Song of the Year: Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be

Country Album of the Year: Jason Aldean - Rearview Town

Best New Country Artist: Jordan Davis

Dance Song of the Year: Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey - The Middle

Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year: The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy

R&B Artist of the Year: Ella Mai

R&B Song of the Year: Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Best New R&B Artist: Ella Mai

Latin Album Of The Year: J. Balvin - Vibras

Latin Song of the Year: Nicky Jam and J Balvin - X

Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Best New Latin Artist: Manuel Turizo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Calibre 50 - Mitad Y Mitad

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour

Music Video: Taylor Swift - Delicate

Artist of the Decade: Garth Brooks

iHeartRadio Innovator Award: Alicia Keys

Fangirls Award: Halsey

Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Best Cover Song: Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves - You’re Still The One

Song That Left Us Shook: Lady Gaga - I'll Never Love Again

Best Lyrics: Consequences - Camila Cabello

Social Star Award: Agnez Mo

Best Fan Army: BTSArmy - BTS

Solo Breakout: Tiffany Young

Favorite Tour Photographer: Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)

Cutest Musician’s Pet: Gracie (Lauren Jauregui)