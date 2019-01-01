NEWS Chance The Rapper celebrating honeymoon with baby news Newsdesk Share with :







Chance the Rapper is set to become a dad again just days after making his marriage to Kirsten Corley official.



The new bride revealed she is pregnant again on her private Instagram account, but fans were quick to screen grab her post and share it.



The No Problem hitmaker and Corley tied the knot at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California on Saturday (09Mar19), over two months after secretly becoming husband and wife.



According to the Chicago Tribune, the pair's marriage certificate states the rapper and his bride have been legally married since 27 December (18), when they took part in a civil ceremony in his native Chicago, Illinois.



Chance and Kirsten began dating formally in 2013 and they welcomed their daughter Kensli in 2015. He proposed last year (18).



The couple is currently on honeymoon.



Chance, real name Chancelor Bennett, will be hoping the birth of his second child is drama free after previously splitting from Corley, who filed papers in 2016 to establish child support and a parenting schedule.



She dropped her legal bid after the couple reconciled, but in February, 2017, it emerged the couple had split again and Chance and his then-ex were in the process of "establishing separate residences". Bennett and Corley subsequently reached an agreement over child support and parenting time. And last summer (Jul18), the couple announced its engagement.



The pair was back in court last month (Feb19) to modify the prior agreement.



"The parties acknowledge and stipulate that a substantial change in circumstances has occurred such that the financial, decision-making, and parenting time provisions of the parties Allocation Judgment are no longer in the minor child's best interest," legal papers read.

