Beyonce seeking to keep texts private in Blue Ivy trademark battle

Beyonce is demanding her private text messages be kept from the public in her legal battle to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy's name.

Wedding planner Veronica Morales is in a legal wrangle with the Formation singer over the use of the name, which Beyonce applied to trademark in 2016, which is the same name as her matrimonial business.

According to documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast, Veronica has requested Beyonce disclose communications with her mother Tina showing her intent to use the name for branding.

Beyonce is demanding a protective order prohibiting the business owner or her legal team from leaking the confidential texts.

Veronica is also looking to obtain any communications with Beyonce's husband JAY-Z relating to the trademark application, including messages sent before Blue Ivy was born in 2012. The wedding planner founded her business three years before the popstar's daughter was born.

In her opposition filing to the trademark, Veronica points out that Jay told Vanity Fair they had no intention of using the Blue Ivy name to sell products but wanted to prevent others from profiting from their daughter's name.

"People wanted to make products based on our child's name and you don't want anybody trying to benefit off your baby's name," the rapper said in the interview. "It wasn't for us to do anything; as you see, we haven't done anything."

The legal battle turned particularly nasty last year when Beyonce accused the wedding planner of offering to sell the singer her company for $10 million (£7.7 million).

Veronica denies the allegation and has accused Beyonce of lying and opposing her in an attempt to "deflect to Morales the very abhorrent methods that Ms. Carter herself and her attorneys have pursued in this case from the onset".

The 37-year-old launched a sportswear line with a name referencing her daughter, Ivy Park, in 2016.