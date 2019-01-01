Ciara had to pray hard to keep abstinence vow before she married Russell Wilson

Singer Ciara struggled to keep her hands off her man after agreeing to hold off sex until she and Russell Wilson were married.

The Goodies star, who entered the relationship as a single mum, admits it took a lot of faith to stick to the promise she and the sportsman made on their first date.

The 33 year old tells InStyle magazine, "We both knew. We both had that light-bulb moment... (but) that took a lot of prayer. It was hard. I can't lie."

Wilson went public with the abstinence decision shortly after he and Ciara started dating in 2015, telling Pastor Miles McPherson in an online interview, "I met this girl named Ciara, who is the most beautiful woman in the world. She's the most kind person, the most engaging person.

"I knew that God had brought me into her life to bless her and for her to bless me, and to bless so many people with the impact that she has, that I have. Nobody's perfect, but he's anointed us to do something miraculous, something special."

The couple wed at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in 2016, and daughter Sienna Princess was born the following year.

And Ciara, who is also mum to four-year-old son Future Zahir, with her rapper ex Future, tells the magazine she wants a big family: "I want to have as many kids as I can," she says. "My kids keep me young. They keep me active. They give me purpose. They just make it all make sense."

Ciara frequently gives fans a glimpse at her fun family life on social media, with the singer and Russell recently enjoying a dance-filled breakfast with Sienna and little Future on board a yacht while on vacation.