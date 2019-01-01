Alicia Keys writing memoir for Oprah Winfrey's book imprint

R&B superstar Alicia Keys is putting pen to paper to detail her life story for her first memoir.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker, real name Alicia Augello Cook, has inked a deal with officials at An Oprah Book, Oprah Winfrey's new Flatiron Books imprint, to release More Myself this November (19).

"I can NOT believe this is happening!" Alicia exclaimed in a post on Twitter.

"My sister, mentor & the QUEEN herself helped me share my journey! Thank you @Oprah for letting me share my truth as the 1st release of your new book imprint & for challenging me to become MORE MYSELF."

Sharing the book news herself, Oprah tweeted, "@aliciakeys has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story #MoreMyself through my imprint. You can read it on 11/5 and it's available for pre-order now."

Publishers claim the autobiography will offer fans a "360-degree perspective" on her life, growing up in New York City's rough Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood and developing her talent as a classically-trained piano player and singer, signing her first record deal at just 15.

She went on to find fame with her critically-acclaimed 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, which earned her five Grammy Awards. She has since added 10 more to her impressive haul.

More Myself will also most likely detail the 38 year old's decision to ditch make-up in 2016 as part of her journey toward self-empowerment, and delve into her marriage to hip-hop star Swizz Beatz, the father of her two sons, Egypt, eight, and Genesis, four, as well as her initially rocky road to co-parenting with the producer's ex-wife, singer Mashonda, with whom he shares 12-year-old son Kasseem Dean, Jr.

Swizz and Mashonda, who previously accused Alicia of stealing her man, finalised their divorce in 2010, shortly before he tied the knot with Keys.