Harry Styles to induct Stevie Nicks into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Harry Styles will induct his good friend Stevie Nicks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later in March (19).

The former One Direction singer has become unlikely friends with the Fleetwood Mac star in recent years, and has been chosen as the one to induct her into the famed institution as a solo artist during a ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 29 March.

Stevie, who was previously inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, will make history at the event by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

Queen guitarist Brian May will induct Def Leppard, while Janelle Monae will induct Janet Jackson and Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor will do the honours for The Cure. Other presenters include Duran Duran's John Taylor and Simon Le Bon for Roxy Music, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles for The Zombies and Talking Heads' David Byrne, who will induct Radiohead into the institution, although frontman Thom Yorke has already announced he won't be attending.

Harry has been good friends with Stevie and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood for a number of years. The Sign of the Times singer, who frequently covers their song The Chain on tour, surprised fans back in 2017 when he brought Stevie out to perform three songs with him during his Los Angeles concert.

The Edge of Seventeen songstress recently told Rolling Stone that she and Mick see him as their adopted son.

"He's Mick's and my love child. When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'Oh my God, this is the son I never had.' So I adopted him. I love Harry, and I'm so happy Harry made a rock & roll record - he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him," she said.