Taylor Swift shares her favourite dishes from top celebrity chefs

Taylor Swift has revealed her three go-to dishes from her favourite celebrity chefs.

Writing in a recently published personal essay for Elle magazine, the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker opened up on the best life lessons she's learned ahead of her 30th birthday.

Taylor shared that arming herself with a trio of failsafe recipes is one of her biggest achievements.

"I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life," she confessed

The Bad Blood songstress went on to detail her favourite dishes, spotlighting Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Mole Sauce, and Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti.

"I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat," she remarked.

While sharing her wisdom on the 30 things she learnt before turning 30, Taylor also revealed that she finally feels ready to use her platform to educate fans, and plans to speak openly throughout the upcoming U.S. election.

"I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life," she shared. "I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change.

"Only as someone approaching 30 did I feel informed enough to speak about it to my 114 million followers... I’m going to do more to help. We have a big race coming up next year," she concluded.