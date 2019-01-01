Selena Gomez nervous about upcoming album

Selena Gomez is "nervous" about dropping her upcoming album after such a long gap since her last release.

The Hands to Myself singer has been working on the follow-up to her 2015 album Revival for more than two years, and admitted to fans in an Instagram Live video this week (beg11Mar19) that she's feeling the pressure to make all the right decisions when it comes to the album's release.

"I'm currently in the studio and it's going really good," Selena said in the video. "I'm just nervous about it, honestly, 'cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial... So I'm trying to be really really diligent and just patient with everything."

She signed off by telling her fans, "I love you guys very much", and promised the record is coming "very soon".

The 26-year-old hosted the Instagram Live to discuss the music video for I Can't Get Enough, her new collaboration with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J. Balvin.

Selena previously told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 last May (18) that there has been such a big gap between album releases because she felt the fear of following up Revival, which spawned hits like Same Old Love and Kill Em With Kindness.

"It could be like it was a step down or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great, and had I not waited a good year or two, I wouldn't have had the best songs I've ever had," she explained. "I have so many exciting things coming. It just feels like it's my time and it's at my pace. I'm not trying to throw a bunch of music in people's faces until I'm ready."

The singer stepped out of the spotlight and away from social media last year after it was reported she had entered a treatment facility to seek counselling and help for anxiety and depression, and she returned to Instagram in January.