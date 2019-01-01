Ne-Yo: 'Jennifer Lopez is the happiest I’ve ever seen her'

Ne-Yo has revealed that Jennifer Lopez is "the happiest he's ever seen her" following her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

The retired baseball star popped the question during a vacation in the Bahamas, and he announced the big news via Instagram on Saturday (09Mar19).

"She said yes," the 43-year-old captioned a photo of Lopez, 49, showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

And now the Miss Independent hitmaker, who is a judge alongside Lopez on NBC reality show World of Dance, has spoken about his excitement in finding out about his co-star's engagement.

“I found out the same way everyone else did. I looked on Instagram and saw and went, ‘Oh, it finally happened!’," he revealed during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight Live on Tuesday. “I instantly sent her a text saying, ‘Congrats, congrats, congrats,’ and she said, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’”

The 39-year-old went on to reveal that the On The Floor songstress is "over the moon," and called Alex "super fun and (Jennifer's) biggest fan."

“He comes on set (at World of Dance) from time-to-time,” he revealed. “She already lights up a room when she walks in, because it's just J. Lo and that’s what she does, but when he comes around it’s like, ‘OK, (put on your) sunglasses. We get it, you guys love each other and you’re happy. Alright, we understand.’"

"It’s a beautiful thing to observe,” he concluded.

Earlier this week (beg11Mar), Alex was accused of cheating on his new fiancee by former baseball star Jose Canseco, in a series of tweets calling for the star to "stop being a piece of s**t (and) stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."

The couple have yet to respond to the tweets.