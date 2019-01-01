NEWS The Greatest Showman soundtrack named best-selling album of 2018 Newsdesk Share with :







IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced that The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (OST) was the best-selling album globally in 2018.



Released alongside the hugely popular film, The Greatest Showman (OST) was a global success, topping charts in countries including Australia, Japan, UK and US. The album also reached number one on iTunes in over 60 countries. This is Me, the album’s lead single, charted in the top five in the UK and the top 10 in multiple other countries.



Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, said: “At a time when the global possibilities for music feel limitless, it’s fitting that the biggest record of the year defied expectations and took the industry by surprise. This phenomenon was ignited by unique voices and beautifully crafted songs, then amplified by our amazing marketing teams and the power of super passionate fans. It’s been fantastic for everyone at Warner and Atlantic to help The Greatest Showman’s message of tolerance and acceptance cascade across the world.”



Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said: “The Greatest Showman soundtrack was the jewel in the crown of a year that reminded us of the powerful role music plays in connecting audiences with the movies they love. Alongside the movie itself, we have seen the soundtrack truly embraced on a global scale.”



South Korean boyband BTS take both the second and third chart positions with the albums LOVE YOURSELF 結 'Answer' released in August 2018, and LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear', released in May 2018.



Moore continued: “BTS’s ongoing phenomenal success is evidenced by them taking both second and third place in the album chart and demonstrates how their music has the power to engage with people all over the world. Their work, talent and dedication is matched by the passion and commitment of their global fanbase.”



The IFPI Global Album Chart combines global sales of physical and digital albums to rank the best-selling albums of the year. The chart includes physical and digital album unit sales only.



Rank Artist and Album Global album units (m)

1 Cast of ‘The Greatest Showman’ – The Greatest Showman (OST) 3.5

2 BTS – LOVE YOURSELF結 'Answer' 2.7

3 BTS – LOVE YOURSELF轉 'Tear' 2.3

4 Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born (OST) 1.9

5 Johnny Hallyday – Mon Pays C’est L’amour 1.7

6 Ed Sheeran - ÷ 1.3

7 Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody 1.2

8 P!nk – Beautiful Trauma 1.2

9 Eminem – Kamikaze 1.0

10 Cast of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (OST) 0.9



The Global Album of 2018 is the third award from IFPI’s annual Global Charts following the announcement that Drake was the Global Artist of the Year 2018 and Havana by Camila Cabello (featuring Young Thug) was the best-selling single of 2018.