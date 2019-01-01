Portugal. The Man 'not mad' at the Jonas Brothers' Sucker song similarities

Rockers Portugal. The Man insist they are "not mad" at the Jonas Brothers, despite noting striking similarities between the boyband's comeback hit Sucker and their track Feel It Still.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas have returned to the charts as a trio for the first time in six years with Sucker, which earned the group its first U.S. number one this week (begs11Mar19).

However, upon the single's release, a number of music fans took to social media to comment on the song's likeness to Portugal. The Man's 2017 tune, which scored them the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

They appeared to agree with the plagiarism remarks shared by followers online, as they reposted a number of the musings on their official Twitter page.

"why does the new Jonas Brothers song #sucker sound exactly like feel it still by Portugal. The man?" queried one fan, while another wrote, "Jonas Brothers had a million years to come up with a song that didn't sound exactly like @portugaltheman".

Portugal. The Man subsequently acknowledged that their hit borrowed from another famous tune by 1960s R&B/soul group The Marvelettes, but explained that they paid for the sample - and have repeatedly credited them for Feel It Still's success.

"To be fair, the chorus of Feel It Still sounds very similar to 'Please Mister Postman' by the Marvellettes... which we respectfully cleared and thanked them for every chance we got. As one does," the rockers told fans.

They also tagged the Jonas Brothers at the end of the tweet, seemingly hinting that they should give thanks to both artists for the inspiration, but the members of Portugal. The Man have since made it clear they are not trying to start a fight with the pop siblings.

Asked if they are angry at the Jonas Brothers, they replied, "Not mad at all. Actually dig a lot of their music and Nick's solo records."

It's not clear if Portugal. The Man will seek legal action over the song similarities.

The Jonas Brothers have yet to respond to the allegations.