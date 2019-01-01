Jonas Brothers promise there's 'much more to come' after achieving first-ever number one

The Jonas Brothers promised fans there's "so much more to come" as they celebrated achieving their first-ever U.S. number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday (11Mar19).

The brothers confirmed rumours of a reunion by releasing their comeback tune Sucker earlier this month following their acrimonious split in 2013. The tune debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, 12 years after the brothers first made the list as teenagers in 2007,and the siblings took to social media to mark the momentous feat.

"AHHH!!! This is unbelievable," Nick wrote on Instagram. "My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on @billboard.

"All of our Jonatics! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn't be anywhere without your endless love and support. This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready."

Nick's actress wife Priyanka Chopra also celebrated the number one on her Twitter page, writing: "The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100! OMGeeeeeee (sic)! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)."

Kevin Jonas had his say as he told fans: "I don't even know what to say at this point. Thank you so much for all the love for Sucker, for the continued support, so much more to come. Today's an amazing day. Billboard Hot 100 debut, number one baby! Love it."

But Joe's reaction was somewhat more enthusiastic than his brothers'. Sharing a video of himself punching an inflatable clown, he screeched: "O. M. G. OMG! We're number one, this is crazy, I can't believe it, you guys are amazing. I just want to punch something. And kick something."

Sucker is the group's first top five hit since Burnin' Up in 2008.

The comeback single lands the trio a string of chart feats, with them becoming the first group to debut at the top in over 20 years and the first family band to ever bow at number one.

Sucker is also only the 34th single to achieve a number one Hot 100 debut in the chart's 60-year history.