Aaron Carter takes aim at Wade Robson over Michael Jackson allegations

Aaron Carter has slammed choreographer Wade Robson over allegations he has made about Michael Jackson.

Robson and James Safechuck are the stars of damning new documentary Leaving Neverland, which details their claims they were molested by the King of Pop when they were kids - but Carter, who was close to the singer when he was 15 and 16, insists the accusations are bogus, and Robson, in particular, should be ashamed of himself.

Appearing on TMZ Live on Monday (11Mar19), Carter defended his late pal's legacy, and took aim at Wade, stating, "You are a grown man and when Michael Jackson was alive you are backing him, you are up his a**, you are kissing his a**. You are there to testify for him under oath and then when he dies you decide that that's a good time to come out...

"What you're doing is you're actually stomping on an icon and a legend's grave."

Robson actually came to Jackson's defence and testified on his behalf during his 2005 child molestation trial, which ended with the King of Pop's acquittal.

Aaron added, "I hung out with Michael Jackson, I stayed at his house, I stayed in his bedroom...I remember having the time of my life with Michael... and I remember him just sitting down with me and being like, 'This is what you've gotta do... just stay focused, stay driven...' I really idolised Michael... He was gentle and beautiful and loving."

Turning on Robson, Carter snarled, "You're luck I've got something to lose now because I would punch you in the face."