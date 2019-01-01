NEWS Brad Paisley pays tribute to wife in new song My Miracle Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Paisley has honoured his actress wife with new track My Miracle.



Kimberly Williams-Paisley has often been the butt of the Celebrity singer's jokes, but in the lyrics of his new tune - released to coincide with the pair's 16th wedding anniversary, he credits her for his growing faith and happiness.



"I wasn't always spiritual/Oh but one thing that's for sure/How could I not have faith/In the God that created her," he sings.



"I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs," Brad tells Taste of Country. "I don't typically put it all out there, but in this one I did.



"This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for, she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right."



The country superstar wed the Father of the Bride actress in 2003 and they are parents to two kids.



Paisley has had relationships on his mind a lot lately - his last record, Bucked Off, was accompanied by a video featuring footage of his fans' break-ups.



The country singer asked devotees to submit clips of their splits to him - and some made the cut, in among staged cellphone clips and footage of cowboys at rodeo events.



The promo, which debuted on 9 January (19), also featured footage of Paisley performing a surprise concert he threw at Nashville's fabled Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Tennessee last year (18).

