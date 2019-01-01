The Jonas Brothers take Sucker to the top of the U.S. charts

The Jonas Brothers' comeback is complete - Sucker has landed the trio its first U.S. number one.

The track has debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 12 years after the brothers first made the list as teenagers in 2007.

The comeback tune is the group's first top five hit since Burnin' Up in 2008.

Nick Jonas and his brothers split in 2013 and announced the reunion last month (Feb19), just after shooting their comeback video for Sucker with their partners at Hatfield House in England.

The comeback single lands the trio a string of chart feats, becoming the first group to debut at the top in over 20 years and the first family band to ever bow at number one.

Sucker is also only the 34th single to achieve a number one Hot 100 debut in the chart’s 60-year history.

The group reached the top with nearly 90,000 downloads and 50 million global Spotify streams, while the song's promo reached nearly 20 million views on its first day and is approaching 65 million views and counting a week since its release.

Ariana Grande's 7 Rings holds at two on the new Hot 100, and Cardi B and Bruno Mars jump up 11 spots from 14 to three.

Meanwhile, Irish star Hozier has scored his first number one album in the U.S.

Wasteland, Baby! debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 on Sunday (10Mar19) with 75,000 first-week album sales and 14,000 streaming sales. It's the first rock album to top the Billboard 200 chart this year.

Hozier's self-titled debut peaked at number two in late 2014 as part of a 174-week run on the chart.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next stays put at two, while the A Star Is Born soundtrack falls from one to three.

2 Chainz and Lil Skies complete the top five, with Rap or Go to the League and Shelby.