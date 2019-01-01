Beyonce and JAY-Z to be honoured with GLAAD Vanguard Award

Beyonce and JAY-Z will be honoured with the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards later this month (Mar19).

The pop power couple will receive the prize for their "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues" in their work and public statements, at a ceremony in Los Angeles on 28 March.

"Beyonce and JAY-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement on their website. "When Beyonce and JAY-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear."

The issue is a personal one to the couple, as Jay's mum Gloria identifies as a lesbian and addressed the GLAAD Media Awards last year. She appeared on his 2017 track Smile, in which he raps about his mother revealing her sexuality.

"Smile became a reality because I shared with my son who I am," Gloria told the audience at last year's awards bash. "My son cried and said: 'It must have been horrible to live that way for so long.' My life wasn't horrible. I chose to protect my family from ignorance. I was happy but I was not free."

Previous stars GLAAD, formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, has honoured with the Vanguard prize include Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Antonio Banderas, Demi Lovato, and Britney Spears.

Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at this year's ceremony, while among the nominees in 27 categories are Janelle Monae, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan, RuPaul, Stephen Colbert, and Samantha Bee.