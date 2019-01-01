NEWS The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging Newsdesk Share with :







An inquest into the death of Keith Flint has found the singer died as a result of hanging.



The hearing, which took place on Monday morning (11Mar19), established The Prodigy frontman's provisional cause of death on 4 March was hanging, following a postmortem which was carried out at Broomfield hospital last Thursday.



Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe revealed the findings of the report during a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford, Essex.



"Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious," she stated.

While Flint's death remains under investigation awaiting toxicology results, with the inquest to be resumed on 23 July, the Breathe singer's body has been released.



The 49-year-old was pronounced dead after officers were called to his home in Great Dunmow, Essex, amid concerns for the star's welfare.



Following the devastating news, the band has cancelled all remaining shows in their tour, including a planned slot at Glastonbury festival in June.



The British group - consisting of band members Liam Howlett and Maxim - thanked fans via Instagram for their tributes and ongoing support.



“Thank you people for all the tributes, they have really touched us and kept us going this week,” they wrote.

Alongside the comments, the band posted a picture of a mural on a wall near Brick Lane, London, depicting the word 'poison' - a reference to the group's 1995 hit - with Flint's face forming the 'o.



“This one is @ellwoodleo, brick lane London Town Massive respect Liam H #theprodigy,” they added.



The group's manager, Nick Halkes, also took to the site to praise Flint’s “immense” stage presence and his “witty, charming, pensive and mercurial” character off-stage.



“Whilst there was much complexity to the man, an easier and simpler memory is of Keef (Keith) enjoying life and shining brightly – onstage or off,” he concluded.

