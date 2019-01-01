Third sex tape allegedly involving R. Kelly surfaces

A third tape reportedly showing embattled singer R. Kelly allegedly having sex with underage girls has surfaced.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, including four against minors - allegations he denies. He is accused of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of four female victims, including three who were allegedly between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time, between 1998 and 2010.

The 52 year old was previously hit with charges of child pornography in 2002, when a tape surfaced allegedly showing him urinating on a teenage girl while they were having sex. He was acquitted of the charges in 2008, but recently two more alleged underage sex tapes involving Kelly have surfaced and been turned over to law enforcement officials by attorney Michael Avenatti.

And now a client of famed attorney Gloria Allred claims he is in possession of a third VHS tape that allegedly features the singer having sex with several underage girls. Gary Dennis claims he does not have a connection to Kelly and found the tape while he was cleaning out his own videos. It has since been turned over to officials at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

"I thought it was a recording of an R. Kelly concert," Dennis claimed at a press conference in New York on Sunday (10Mar19). "I watched the sports on the tape and then continued to watch what I thought would be an R. Kelly concert. To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape but not in concert. Instead, he was sexually abusing underage African-American girls."

Kelly has yet to comment on the new allegations, but they come a day after he was released from jail following his arrest earlier this week for failing to pay $161,000 (£124,100) in child support owed to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly. The singer was released after an anonymous donor paid the back payments.