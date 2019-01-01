Nicki Minaj cancels second show over technical issues

Nicki Minaj is facing criticism for cancelling her show in France over technical issues.

The Anaconda hitmaker was set to hit the stage at the Arkea Arena on Saturday (09Mar19), but pulled out of the show hours before it was scheduled to begin because the power in the building could not accommodate her show.

The cancellation came after she had to pull out of another show in Slovakia for the same reason.

"You guys, it's not in my best interest not to perform and lose money and aggravate my fans," she says in a video on Twitter. "I love performing for my fans. I'm more excited than you are before the show. These two cities that had technical issues were cities I'd never been to before. We tried to add them, but they just didn't have the power in the building to facilitate my show and they didn't tell us that until three hours before the show as opposed to once we did sound check, they said that it was fine."

"But anyway," she adds. "Every artist, every artist, has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows. I want to tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up very soon."

However, some fans are upset with the rapper and are bashing her by bringing up her rival Cardi B.

"Another flop in the basket," a fan wrote on the social media site. "Nicki Minaj cancels yet another show probably embarrassed by upcoming videos of the stadium being empty & on top of that your "fans" leave screaming cardi's name throw the WHOLE tour away. NickiWRLDTour hang it up sweetie."