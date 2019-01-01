NEWS Chance the Rapper weds again Newsdesk Share with :







Chance the Rapper has reportedly wed his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley - again.



The No Problem hitmaker and Corley reportedly tied the knot at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California on Saturday (09Mar19), over two months after secretly becoming husband and wife.



According to the Chicago Tribune, the pair's marriage certificate states the rapper and his bride have been legally married since 27 December (18), when they took part in a civil ceremony in Chicago, Illinois.



On Wednesday (06Mar18), the rapper paid tribute to his wife in a string of sweet Twitter posts, dedicated to her before their California nuptials.



"Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife," he began, sharing a picture of Kirsten as a young girl, taken the day Chance met her in 2003, when he was just nine years old.



He went on to explain he was at a Christmas party for his mum's real estate company when he was lovestruck by Kirsten, who performed a Destiny's Child song with some friends for attendees.



"I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth," he recalled. "I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography."



"I knew I was going to marry that girl. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never introduced myself," Chance detailed. "16 years later, it's happening. This (weekend) is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."



Chance and Kirsten began dating formally in 2013 and they welcomed their daughter Kensli in 2015. He proposed last year (18).

