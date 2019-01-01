R.Kelly released from jail after anonymous donor pays his outstanding child support

R.Kelly has been released from prison for the second time in two weeks after an anonymous donor paid his $161,000 (£123,700) child support bill.

The 52-year-old was held in Cook County Jail in Chicago on Wednesday (06Mar19) for failing to pay the full amount owed to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, the musician hadn't sent Drea any funds for over a year, so the judge ordered him to pay up, or face jail time.

Kelly’s publicist, Darrell Johnson, said his client arrived at the hearing on Wednesday prepared to pay up to $60,000 (£45,500), but the judge demanded the full amount.

Walking out of prison on Saturday (09Mar19), the disgraced I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker was accompanied by his attorney, Steve Greenberg.

Cook County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari told People that Kelly was released from custody after the full amount was paid on Saturday morning, but it’s not clear who paid the sum.

In a copy of the singer's bond slip obtained by the outlet, the provider information is left blank.

“Anonymous payments do happen but they are rare,” Ansari explained.

Kelly, who was surrounded by fans as he left jail, briefly addressed reporters waiting outside.

“I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out. That’s all I can say right now. I promise you," he said, before being driven away.

The singer is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, including four against minors - allegations he denies.

He is accused of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of four female victims, including three who were allegedly between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time, between 1998 and 2010.