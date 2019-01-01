Offset opens up about complicated relationship with his father

Offset has candidly spoken about the complicated relationship he has with his father.

The American rapper was raised by his mother and stepfather in Gwinnett County, Georgia before he hit the big time with hip-hop group Migos.

While family is very important to Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, he has now opened up his estranged biological father, who “got into the streets” when he was a toddler.

“If my daddy called me right now. I'd get on a jet, buy him a house, give him a million dollars, and I won’t talk to him for another 10 years. At least I’d know he’s straight,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with Esquire magazine.

Offset went on to explain that he had last spoken to his dad on the phone three years ago, and before that, they had talked on his 12th birthday. However, neither conversation ended well, especially after the star’s offers of money and help were rejected.

“It just started to make me upset. I've reached out and you've slapped my hand. You slapped my hand when it wasn't even out. You didn't even come back to put anything in my hand. So now I feel like you don't have any respect for me. You’re still running and you don't have to,” he commented.

But unlike the relationship with his father, Offset is determined to be a role model for his own children. The star welcomed daughter Kulture with rapper wife Cardi B last July (18), and also has two young sons and a daughter from previous relationships – all of who he honoured with his debut solo album Father of 4.

“I cried to myself while I was doing this album ‘cause I was talking about my story and my kids,” he added. “I love my kids, this is who I do it for.”