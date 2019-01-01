Ed Sheeran’s ‘famous pals planning glitzy wedding bash for him’

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly planning an A-list wedding bash for their pal Ed Sheeran.

Ed and school friend Cherry Seaborn allegedly tied the knot at Christmas, after getting engaged in January 2018.

Their wedding was said to be a low-key affair, with Ed shunning his showbiz lifestyle in favour of a small, intimate wedding – though his famous friends are said to still want to celebrate with him properly.

“Ed and Cherry wanted their ceremony to be extremely private and they didn’t invite any celeb pals to ensure they didn’t draw any attention to it,” an insider told Britain's Closer magazine.

“Jen and Court are planning a celebration at Jen’s L.A. mansion in early May after the Far East leg of his tour. They’re inviting all his pals, including Taylor Swift and Elton John, and they’ve promised to include a taco bar given Ed’s love of Mexican food.”

Ed and Cherry have been an item since 2015, after reconnecting as adults following Ed’s massive success as one of the world’s biggest singers.

Rumours of a secret wedding have swirled for some time, but those close to the pair say it took place over the festive season.

And as well as Courteney and Jennifer’s planned celebration across the pond, the source said Ed and Cherry would also like to put on a bigger party themselves.

“They’re arranging a festival-style party Ed’s calling ‘Sheeranbury’ as a nod to Glastonbury. They can’t wait to celebrate with a huge party,” the insider said.