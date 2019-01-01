Joe Jonas: 'The purity rings became a running joke'

Joe Jonas and his brothers found it annoying how people would make fun out of their purity rings.

When Joe and his siblings Nick and Kevin rose to fame as teenagers with their group the Jonas Brothers, they revealed that the rings on their fingers were purity rings that symbolised that they were waiting until they were married to lose their virginity. However, when they grew up, they realised that commitment didn't work for them anymore and took them off.

The trio, who were raised in a religious household with a pastor father, were asked constantly about them for years, and Joe admitted during their appearance on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (07Mar19) that the intense media interest in the rings got to them, because they never wanted to talk about them in the first place.

"We were in an interview one day, the guy asked about them and we said we don't want to talk about it and he said, 'I'm just gonna say you're in a cult,'" Joe said. "And we're scared to death, it was one of our first interviews so we were like, 'Fine we'll talk about it', we explained it, and then it became 'The Jonas Brothers and their purity rings', that's what people ran with forever, that was the running joke.

"We found the humour in it sometimes, but of course, we just decided at one point, we're like, 'Look this is not who we are, we don't need to be wearing these anymore. This is annoying, people are making fun of it anyway, we can make fun of it ourselves.'"

The 29-year-old explained that the youngsters they grew up with in the church did it so it felt natural to make the commitment too at a young age. He added, "When you're about 15, 16 and you start dating, you (look at the ring and think), 'Wait a minute, what did I say I was going to do?'"

The trio all revealed that oldest brother Kevin, now 31, was the first to take off his ring, but there "was no ceremony" or big deal made about it between them, and they are no longer in possession of the rings.