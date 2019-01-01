NEWS Zayn Malik in talks to record Aladdin soundtrack Newsdesk Share with :







Zayn Malik is reportedly in talks to record music for the soundtrack to Guy Ritchie's reboot of Disney classic Aladdin.



According to editors at Britain's Sun newspaper, the former One Direction star is in discussions to work with a female singer on the soundtrack. Ritchie's live-action movie will reportedly feature two brand new songs, as well as plenty of classics from the original feature.



"Zayn is looking to work on something new in a bid to lose his reputation that's become murky in recent years," a source told the publication. "It would be the first kid-friendly work he's done since he quit One Direction in 2015 and could make him more viable in terms of his future music career."



He previously recorded the song I Don't Wanna Live Forever with Taylor Swift for the soundtrack to 2017 film Fifty Shades Darker.



The 26-year-old kicked off his solo career with smash hit single Pillowtalk, from his 2016 debut album Mind of Mine. He suffered many delays with the follow-up, which he blamed on bosses of his record label RCA, but his second record Icarus Falls was ultimately released in December (18), but failed to set the charts alight, peaking at 77 in the U.K. and 61 in the U.S.



Academy Award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known together as Pasek and Paul, are also reportedly on board to write music for the film. They won an Oscar for their La La Land song City of Stars, a Tony Award for their score for Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, and a Golden Globe for This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.



Aladdin, which is scheduled for a 24 May (19) release, stars Mena Massoud in the titular role, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Will Smith as the beloved Genie.

