Demi Lovato sends herself flowers after Henry Levy 'split'

Demi Lovato got a much-needed boost by sending herself flowers on Thursday (07Mar19) - two days after the news broke that she's reportedly split from boyfriend Henry Levy.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a snap of the stunning bouquet of pink, white and cream roses, and wrote: "Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers… #selflove."

The flowers were also accompanied by an inspirational note, which read: "You're beautiful, you're loved and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life."

Demi's floral gift came just hours after she debuted a new tattoo, showcasing a rose design on her index finger in a selfie posted to Instagram.

It was reported earlier this week that Demi and Enfants Riches Deprimes designer Henry had called time on their relationship after four months of dating. The reason for their split is as yet unknown, although a source told E! News that Demi's family were concerned about the speed the relationship was moving - especially considering she's only recently left rehab following her overdose in July (18).

"Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health," the insider said. "Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy."

Demi and Henry were first seen together when out for a dinner date last November. They then indulged in some PDA at Nobu in Malibu the following month, and jetted to Aspen to see in the New Year together.

Henry had been sharing pictures of himself and Demi on his social media throughout their relationship, but his last image of the pair together came on 14 January. He also declared his love for the singer on Valentine's Day, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to this beautiful soul @ddlovato... I love you to the moon and back."