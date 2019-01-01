Justin Bieber urges fans to relax after wife Hailey's ex Shawn Mendes likes her picture

Justin Bieber has urged angry fans to relax after they slammed Shawn Mendes for liking a picture of his model wife Hailey.

The Sorry singer shared a series of pictures of himself and Hailey, who married last year (18), on his Instagram page, including one of the 22-year-old beauty driving a car.

Shawn was among the stars who "liked" the image, leading to many of Justin's fans to accuse the singer of being out of place with his flirting.

However, Justin was quick to calm his followers down, writing on a fan account's screen grab of the post: "Their (sic) friends relax."

Shawn and Hailey were first romantically linked back in October 2017, when they were seen holding hands at a Halloween party. They were also caught cuddling during a visit to his native Toronto, Canada that Christmas, and attended the Met Gala together in May 2018, which many took as official confirmation of their relationship.

But in an interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times newspaper shortly afterwards, Hailey denied the romance rumours and added: "We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman, but I am single..."

Shawn also insisted he's single during an interview with E! News, stating, "The Met Ball was such an incredible experience for me. It was just overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was so lucky for my first time going there to be able to go with someone like Hailey because she's such a vet (veteran) and I really admire people like her because of how outgoing she is in such an overwhelming experience."

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony back in September (18), less than two months after becoming engaged following a whirlwind romance.