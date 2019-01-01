Jesy Nelson gets emotional as Little Mix win big at Global Awards

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson was overcome with emotion as she thanked her bandmates following their double win at the Global Awards in London on Thursday night (07Mar19).

The British girlband took home gongs for Best Song for their tune Woman Like Me with Nicki Minaj, and Best Group. And as they took to the stage to accept the latter award, Jesy got teary as she praised her fellow Mixers - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

"I want to thank you three for just being my best friends," she gushed. "I just honestly love you girls so much. They are literally my rocks, my best friends, my sisters."

Speaking backstage following their performance at the awards ceremony, Perrie took the opportunity to also thank the band's fans, saying: "We just expect it from our fans because they’re incredible. They’re so intense, it’s a joke. They go above and beyond for us every single time."

Despite their victories, Little Mix had a sober night at the star-studded awards, with Jesy adding they weren't allowed to drink because they were also performing.

"We’re probably going to be Boring Mix tonight," she quipped.

Little Mix weren't the only double winners at the Global Awards. Dua Lipa also scooped two gongs, for Best Female and Best British Artist or Group, while Mark Ronson bagged the Best Male and Global Special Award.

And the superstar producer took to the stage when Lady Gaga won the Mass Appeal Award, reading a handwritten letter from his Shallow collaborator.

"Thank you so much to everyone at Global I appreciate your support of the song Shallow," the letter read. "It's about communication and two people longing for more in life, love and existence. It's quite simple in this modern world that we don't want to exist in a shallow space."

Global Awards 2019, full list of winners:

Best Song with Metro: Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj

Best Group: Little Mix

Best Male: Mark Ronson

Best Female: Dua Lipa

Best British Artist or Group: Due Lipa

The LBC Award: Steve Allen

Rising Star Award: Halsey

Best Classical Artist: Nicola Benedetti

Most Played Song: Rudimental, Jess Glynne & Macklemore & Dan Caplen - These Days

Mass Appeal Award: Lady Gaga

Social Media Superstar: Joe Sugg

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime: Khalid

Best Indie: Blossoms

Best Pop: Anne-Marie

Global Special Award: Mark Ronson

Very Award: Joshua Hill