Sia pledges support for alleged Michael Jackson victims

Sia has offered up her support to Michael Jackson's alleged sexual assault victims, who have shared their stories in new documentary Leaving Neverland.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck have detailed explicit allegations of molestation in the damning new documentary, which debuted on TV in American and the U.K. this week, and Chandelier singer believes everything they say happened to them when they were children.

"Dear Wade and James, I believe you and I love you. Keep going #AfterNeverland,” Sia has tweeted, tagging British child exploitation activist Stinson Hunter in the post.

Jackson's estate and his family members have denied the late star, who was acquitted of sex abuse charges against another boy in 2005, committed the crimes, and they insist the accusations in the documentary are false.

Taj Jackson, the Billie Jean hitmaker's nephew, described the Leaving Neverland film, which depicts his uncle as a scheming paedophile, as "one-sided", telling RTE Radio in Ireland on Wednesday - hours before the movie premiered there - that he wouldn't have made the trip to the country if there was a shred of evidence against his uncle.

And Michael's daughter, Paris, has broken her silence on the allegations, suggesting she is not taking them seriously, choosing to keep a calm head about the scandal instead.

"I know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also... it feels better to mellow out," she shared on Twitter, adding in a later message that her father stood for "love and peace".

She added: "do you really think that it’s possible to tear his name down? like do you truly believe they stand a chance? relax and have peace."

Despite the denials, some radio network bosses have decided to remove Michael's songs from their platforms following the release of the documentary, and there are also reports the $250 million (£191 million) posthumous deal Jackson's estate bosses made with Sony Music is in jeopardy over the scandal.