Tom Walker release live performances of 'Fade Away' and 'Cry Out'

Vevo announces the release of Tom Walker’s live performances of “Fade Away” and “Cry Out”. Both tracks come off of Walkers new album What A Time To Be Alive, released March 1st on Relentless/SONY Music. The title What A Time To Be Alive is taken from one of his most-loved songs, “Blessings”, and is indicative of the hope and optimism that permeates throughout the tracks. Walker’s undeniable talent was displayed last October with his Vevo LIFT Sessions.Born in Scotland and raised in Manchester, England, Tom Walker grew up listening to Ray Charles, The Police and Bob Marley while teaching himself drums, guitar, piano and bass. After studying at London’s College of Contemporary Music, he began making music in earnest with his housemates -- who included members of Whilk & Misky – in their home studio. Walker was finally introduced to the mainstream in 2017 with the release of his single “Leave a Light On,” an emotionally-charged track about a friend struggling with substance abuse. Since then, he’s been the recipient of the prestigious ‘British Breakthrough Act’ prize at the BRITS and solidified his growing reputation as one of the most exciting new artists working today. “Fade Away” and “Cry Out” are available now on all streaming platforms, and be sure to keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.