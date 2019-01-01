Christina Aguilera to be honoured for LGBTQ advocacy

Christina Aguilera is to be honoured by LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

The Dirrty hitmaker will receive the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) organisation's Ally for Equality award at a dinner in Los Angeles on 30 March (19).

In a statement, HRC chiefs hailed Christina as someone who was inspirational to those who are marginalised due to their sexuality.

"Christina Aguilera is a living legend and a true LGBTQ icon who consistently uses her global superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to those who have been marginalised simply because of who they are," HRC president Chad Griffin said. "Through her powerful music and her tireless efforts for positive change, she is making a real difference in the lives of countless people while bringing greater visibility to the LGBTQ community."

Christina has long been a favourite with gay fans, as her 2002 hit Beautiful became an anthem that celebrated difference and was accompanied by a video featuring a transgender woman and a gay kiss. The song was selected for the 2005 compilation album Love Rocks, which benefited the HRC. The 38-year-old has also raised money to help fight HIV/AIDS, backed marriage equality and criticised LGBTQ bullying.

HRC bosses will honour The Simpsons voice actress Yeardley Smith with their National Leadership Award at the event too.

Yeardley, who voices Lisa Simpson in the long-running cartoon sitcom, has long been an outspoken gay rights advocate and was reportedly one of the largest funders of the campaign for marriage equality in California.