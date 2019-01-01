NEWS R. Kelly 'girlfriends' leap to singer's defence Newsdesk Share with :







Two women whose parents allege they are in abusive relationships with R. Kelly have spoken out in his defence.



Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary's parents' claims he had groomed them to join what they dubbed his "sex cult" sparked renewed scrutiny of the R&B legend's private life that has eventually resulted in him being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.



Kelly, who was locked up on Wednesday after failing to make child support payments, is also facing a new police investigation over claims he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl. He denies all allegations of sexual abuse.



The two women have defended the embattled star, alleging their parents were trying to "scam" money out of the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker, 52.



"Both our parents are out here trying to get money and scam because they didn't agree on what happened with music or whatever it may be and they're just very upset," Savage told Gayle King during a joint interview on U.S. news show CBS This Morning.



Clary, 21, also denied Kelly knew she was under the age of 18 when he met her, claiming her parents "told me to lie about my age" to Kelly, who has claimed their parents handed him their daughters for financial gain.



Lawyers for both families deny they ever asked for or received money from the singer.



Savage got back in contact with her family for the first time in two years on Wednesday (06Mar19), shortly after Kelly's own bizarre interview with King aired. She spoke to them over the phone for 30 minutes but assured them she remains with the musician by choice.



The shamed R&B legend's CBS interview, his first since being charged late last month, descended into farce when he cried, remonstrated and claimed he was being persecuted.



Later that day Kelly was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois for failure to pay a child support bill of $161,000 (£122,000), according to the sheriff's office. It is the second time he has been incarcerated in recent weeks, as after he was charged he spent the weekend in jail after initially failing to put up a bail payment of $100,000 (£76,000).